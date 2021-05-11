Boise, Idaho, May 10. — The Ada county delegation to the republican convention at Wallace left here tonight at 8:15 in a special Pullman car which will be hooked onto the convention special train at Nampa. The special train left Pocatello at 11:30 this morning with the delegates from the southeast and will pick up the delegations from Cassia, Twin Falls, Blaine, Lincoln and Elmore counties.
At Nampa the Owyhee men and the Ada car will be taken on, and the Canyon and Washington delegates will join the political crowd at Caldwell and Welser respectively.
Capital Bank Reopening.
Boise, Idaho, May.10. — The indications now are that Judge Fremont Wood will tomorrow approve the plan of the directors for re-opening the Capital State bank, subject to an examination to be made by State Bank Examiner Chaney under the court’s direction. If the findings of the examiners verify the figures as reported to the court when the plan was submitted, then the receivership will be dissolved and directors proceed to carry out the plan by which they expect to open the institution June 1. Something over $860,000 of deposits have been signed for the depositors agreements. The depositors agree to accept 10 per cent of their money on the day business resumes, and 15 per cent every 90 days thereafter until they have been paid in full. The aggregate of deposits and liabilities amounts to about $1,000,000. each.
This story was published in the May 11, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.