Spalding-Lapwai Road Job A Third Done

<text>NEW HIGHWAY NEAR THUNDERHILL — A diesel oil fueling truck and heavy earth-moving equipment were lined up this week during a lunch break on the U.S. Highway 95 relocation project between Spalding and Lapwai. To make way for the new roadway, the Thunderhill overpass in the background will be torn down and a portion of the hillside removed after oiling of a detour is completed about Oct. 1.</text>

The Lapwai-Coyote Gulch and Spalding Bridge-west highway reconstruction and relocation project begun June 3 is more than one-third completed, the Lewiston district of the State Highway Department reported yesterday.

E. K. Montgomery of Lewiston, project engineer, said most of the activity is on the first half-mile northwest of the new Spalding Bridge, Other work is going on south and east of the bridge in the neighborhood of the Thunder-hill overpass, he reported.

Tags

Recommended for you