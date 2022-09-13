Spalding-Lapwai Road Job A Third Done

<text>NEW HIGHWAY NEAR THUNDERHILL — A diesel oil fueling truck and heavy earth-moving equipment were lined up this week during a lunch break on the U.S. Highway 95 relocation project between Spalding and Lapwai. To make way for the new roadway, the Thunderhill overpass in the background will be torn down and a portion of the hillside removed after oiling of a detour is completed about Oct. 1.</text>
The Lapwai-Coyote Gulch and Spalding Bridge-west highway reconstruction and relocation project begun June 3 is more than one-third completed, the Lewiston district of the State Highway Department reported yesterday.
E. K. Montgomery of Lewiston, project engineer, said most of the activity is on the first half-mile northwest of the new Spalding Bridge, Other work is going on south and east of the bridge in the neighborhood of the Thunder-hill overpass, he reported.
Peter Klewit Sons Co., Idaho Falls, holds the $1,687,415.55 contract to build a new five-mile segment of U.S. Highway 95 from Coyote Gulch to Lapwai and to improve about a mile of U.S. Highway 12 from the old Spalding bridge across the Clearwater River to the new bridge. The entire project is to be completed in the fall of 1964.
The new highway from Coyote Gulch to Lapwai will be a half-mile shorter and the 40-foot wide roadway will be 14 to 16 feet wider then that of the present route.
Montgomery said about 75 men are working two shifts — from 4 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. — on the project.
A rock crusher has been set up on a river bar at the mouth of Coyote Gulch. Grading work is continuing at the traffic exchange and the rock crusher is beginning to crush rock for the base course to be laid on roadways.
Montgomery said use of the old S-curve Thunderhill overpass probably will continue until about Oct. 1. The contractor earlier had hoped to have a one-mile detour completed and oiled by mid-September. After the detour to the east of the overpass is completed, the overpass will be torn down.
Slice Part of Hill
A portion of the hillside to which it is attached at the south end will be graded away to make room for the new highway. It will cross Lapwai Creek there on new bridge.
Montgomery said Phillips Construction Co. of Idaho Falls, subcontractor for the bridge construction, has about 60 per cent of the concrete work finished. Two highway bridges across Lapwai Creek and two access bridges are involved.
The wandering channel of Lapwai Creek between Thunderhill overpass and Spalding also is being relocated and straightened to remove the creek from the new highway alignment and place it west of the roadway, Montgomery noted.
This story was published in the Sept. 13, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.