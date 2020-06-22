CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jubilant space workers completed a 600-day overhaul of the space shuttle Discovery on Tuesday, a giant step toward a late summer launch of the first shuttle flight since Challenger exploded 2½ years ago.
Cheers and applause broke out among several hundred workers who lined the 1,000-foot route as a tractor towed the 80-ton shuttle out of a processing facility and moved it to an assembly building.
“This is like a rebirth,” said Discovery flow director John (Tip) Talone. “We’re in business again and we’re going to stay in business. It’s got to be a tremendous boost to the workers here.”
At the assembly building over the next few days, Discovery will be joined with its external liquid fuel tank and two 126-foot solid fuel booster rockets.
This story was published in the June 22, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.