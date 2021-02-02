This story was published in the Feb. 2, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — What are the chances of America’s first satellite colliding with Russia’s Sputnik II?
“More than a billion to one against it,” Dr. G.F. Schilling, executive assistant to the director of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, said Saturday.
“For all practical purposes it will not happen,” Dr. Schilling said. “Outer space is too vast.”
‘BIGGER THAN TEXAS’
WASHINGTON (AP) — There isn’t much chance that the new U.S. satellite and Russia’s Sputnik II will collide.
Asked about the possibility Saturday, Dr. Werhner von Braun, Army missiles expert, replied:
“You should realize that space is a pretty big place, bigger even than Texas. A collision is pretty unlikely.”