Soprano Nan Merriman drew a near-capacity crowd to her community concert performance at the senior high school auditorium here last night despite below-zero weather and the presence, a few blocks away, of Skitch Henderson and his band.
Miss Merriman’s mezzo-soprano voice, while not flawless, is dramatically husky — some might call it earthy — in the lower register and shimmering clear and round in the upper. She is versatile, she maintains complete control of her voice, and she sings with a pleasant, captivating nonchalance. She sings as though she is having just lots of fun, and that more than compensates for some slight imperfections in her delivery.
Her audience apparently had lots of fun too. She was called back for a half dozen encores, once after a highly successful rendition of the Habanera from Carmen, and again at the close of her program.
She opened the concert with a group of “four beloved songs,” ballads of Ireland and Scotland, and continued with a group of French songs, the Habanera, a group of Spanish pieces, three of them by Falla, and a group of songs in English with a pair of negro spirituals as her concluding numbers.
Her accompanist, Ralph Linsley, played four short, brisk piano pieces immediately after intermission.
Miss Merriman delighted the kids with an extra dividend of three children’s songs — including one called I Hate Music — because “they behaved so well, and after, all, you can’t expect them to sit and listen all evening to stuff they don’t understand.”
This story was published in the Jan. 31, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.