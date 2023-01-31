Soprano Nan Merriman drew a near-capacity crowd to her community concert performance at the senior high school auditorium here last night despite below-zero weather and the presence, a few blocks away, of Skitch Henderson and his band.

Miss Merriman’s mezzo-soprano voice, while not flawless, is dramatically husky — some might call it earthy — in the lower register and shimmering clear and round in the upper. She is versatile, she maintains complete control of her voice, and she sings with a pleasant, captivating nonchalance. She sings as though she is having just lots of fun, and that more than compensates for some slight imperfections in her delivery.

