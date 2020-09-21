This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Honolulu, Sept. 12, via. San Francisco. — American soldiers in Honolulu are causing the people of this community much worry. Acts of vandalism are becoming frequent and General King has issued orders for tho court of inquiry to investigate the alleged lawless acts committed by soldiers and assess the amount of damage.
The Hawaiian archipelago is now the “Military District of the Hawaiian Department of California,” The order creating the district, dated September 4th, has just been promulgated by Major General Merriam.
Senator Morgan, of the Hawaiian commission, is quoted as saying: “I am inclined to think that you will have only a territorial government at present. The United States will of course take charge of the custom house and postal department. But in all other matters you will be your own master and will make your own laws subject to the approval of congress. The territory of Hawaii has a great future before it.”