Installation of lights at the Lewiston Orchards Park softball field still awaits the arrival of a main switch, John Tierney, president of the Valley Softball Association, said yesterday.
“We hope to get going on it in the next few days, but we can’t do anything until the switch gets here,” Tierney said.
The two leagues of the association are now using the Orchards School field in addition to the diamond at the park for twilight games. When the lights are ready, night games will be played.
Tierney said two teams, from the valley will take part in a district softball tournament about mid-August, to be played either here or at Moscow. The winner of this event will qualify for a state tournament at Twin Fails beginning Aug. 20.
This story was published in the July 20, 1955, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.