This story was published in the Oct. 12, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Ahsahka, Oct. 11. — (Special to The Tribune.) — Last Sunday night the socialistic campaign was launched at Ahsahka, when a speech was made by G. W. Beloit of Summit.
Republicans and democrats in general and Roosevelt and Bryan in particular were flayed without mercy, the railroad companies were called grafters of the first water, and then the speaker knocked the props from under his own argument by announcing that Eugene Debs would speak in Lewiston soon and that the same grafting railroad companies had granted a special rate of one and one-third fare for round-trip tickets to Deb’s lecture. He urged all socialists to accept the reduced fares — there was no graft about that.
At the close of the meeting a “socialist local” was organized and seven signers put their names to an application for a charter. Judge Samuel Linton of Ahsahka introduced the speaker, and in doing so made a far more telling speech than did the speaker of the evening.
Ahsahka Shipping Lumber.
Carl Thompson will ship five car loads of lumber from his mill here this week. Mr. Thompson recently let contracts for the delivery of 300,000 feet of logs to his mill this fall.