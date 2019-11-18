This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
“We are nearing production on the Snowshoe property on Big creek near Edwardsburg and in the opinion of many who have inspected the holdings it has possibilities of unusual proportions,” said Thomas W. Nevitt, secretary-treasurer of the Pierce Metals Development company, yesterday. “The large ore body, the high quality of the ore, the economical mining and milling all are factors that tend to make this a desirable property.
“Since August 1 there have been seven to 12 men constantly employed at the property. We have cut 40,000 feet of lumber, the land has been cleared, the millsite graded and trails and roads built and improved to the mine. A large roothouse has been completed. The assay office building is nearly complete. The mill building is under construction. Two men from the company have been supplied to the forest service road work down Big creek. We have been assured that this road will be completed next summer.
“More than 35 tons of supplies and machinery have been hauled from Pierce, Spokane and Lewiston to Smith creek, the end of the road 15 miles from the Snowshoe camp. About half of these supplies have been taken to camp by pack train. A race has developed between company men and the weather. If we failed to get provisions over Profile gap before snows we would have been unable to continue work during the winter. The flotation chemicals and the last of the hay and oats made up the final load taken over the pass in November.
“The mill is a new 15-ton amalgamation and flotation plant of latest design. The ball mill is a Gemaco machine. The flotation plant is a Fahrenwald. A Gibson amalgamator, a classifier and a crusher complete the list of machinery. Machines will be driven directly from the power wheel.
“According to reports of engineers there are more than 50 tons of handpicked, high-grade ore in the bins. In addition there are 150 to 200 tons of medium grade ore on the dump which is accessible. Engineers report ore valued at about $125,000 blocked out and they estimate a total possible ore value of more than $5,000,000.”