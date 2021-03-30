This story was published in the March 30, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Archie Earp may have missed the past Idaho winter, but thanks to some friends back here at home, he didn’t miss the snow.
Earp returned to his Grangeville home Thursday after spending the winter in warm-weather Mexico. But when he drove up to his house, he discovered some of his friends from the telephone company had saved a little bit of cold-weather winter just for him.
“It was put in there as a joke,” Earp said of the snowdrift piled 5 to 6 feet deep on his lawn.
“They found out we were coming home, so they dumped it right in our front yard. And there was a sign out front, ‘Welcome Home, Arch.’”
Earp’s friends, Gary Curtis and others, filled a 7-yard dump truck “plumb full of snow” to plant in Earp’s yard.
“I know it was higher than my pickup, and there’s still 5 feet of snow out there,” Earp said five days later.
The only thing to do was have a good laugh and let it melt, Earp said.
“What else can I do?” he said. “At least this way I won’t have to water my lawn ’til the Fourth of July.”