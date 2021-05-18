Snake River’s Recreational Assets Eyed

FLIGHT MAP CHECKED — Four of the 19 federal, state and private group representatives who inspected the High Mountain Sheep Dam reservoir area for recreation possibilities Monday and yesterday checked a flight map spread on the tail of an airplane before leaving the Pleasant Valley recreation site. Left to right are Wilhem M. Beckert, Boise, director of the Idaho Department of Parks; Armor B. Martin, Spokane, general manager of Pacific Northwest Power Co.; Richard C. Dunlap, Washington, D.C., a recreation resource specialist with the Federal Power Commission, and Al Spaulding, Portland, Ore., Region 6 deputy forester for the U.S. Forest Service.