Snake River’s Recreational Assets Eyed

This story was published in the May 18, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Recreational possibilities which will be created by the reservoir behind the proposed High Mountain Sheep Dam were explored informally by federal, state and private interests’ representatives Monday and yesterday.
The group of 19 men spent the two days using practically every kind of conveyance known in the area to visit the reservoir locations. They shuttled from large and small river boats to trucks, airplanes and a horse.
In the air, on the ground and on the Snake River, they discussed ideas which may lead to further negotiations and preliminary plans for the reservoir’s use.
Included in the group were Pacific Northwest Power Co., U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, and state agencies.
The trip, sponsored by PNP, was made to enable the recreation interests to gain a deeper insight into the potentials and problems of the reservoir area and lead to adequate utilization of the site for all groups, according to Clement S. Stearns, PNP public relations director.
Members of the party:
Federal Power Commission — Richard C. Dunlap, recreation resource specialist, Washington, D.C.; Gerland G. Leach, civil engineer, San Francisco; Bureau of Outdoor Recreation — Fred J. Overly, director Pacific Northwest Field Office, Seattle.
U.S. Forest Service — Al Spaulding, Region 6 deputy forester and Philip Heaton, chief of recreation, both of Portland; Robert E. Newcomer, recreation and land staff officer, Payette National Forest, McCall; John L. Rogers, supervisor, and Stewart P. Hanna, recreation and land staff officer, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Baker, Ore,; Edward Barry, assistant regional forester, Region 1, Missoula; James J. Harvey, recreation staff officer, Nezperce National Forest, Grangeville.
Bureau of Land Management — Richard A. Geier, recreation specialist, Boise; Richard L. Schaertl, manager of the Coeur d’Alene district of the BLM; Idaho Department of Parks — Wilhelm M. Beckert, Boise, director; Oregon State Parks Division — Richard I. McCosh, assistant parks superintendent, Salem.
Portland General Electric — Ralph H. Millsap, vice president, James H. Goggin, manager of community relations, both of Portland; Pacific Power & Light — Larry Espey, recreation director, Medford, Ore.; Pacific Northwest Power Co. — Armor B. Martin, general manager, and Stearns, both of Spokane.