Karl Painter, operator of the Rodero club, 702 Main St., yesterday defended coin-operated amusement devices as a “legal business operation.”
Speaking for the Club Owners’ association, Painter asserted, “we are operating legal business.”
“The fact our efforts have been successful has been cited by city and state officials who have regarded Lewiston as a model operation.”
Painter declared association members are “vitally concerned with maintaining this unblemished record. We are interested in the successful and legal operation of our business, just as any department store, wholesale or retail business manager would be.
“We are not in accord with the expressed policies of any candidate suggesting a platform that will in any manner reflect upon the statewide reputation that Lewiston as a law-abiding city now enjoys.”
Painter defended the city council’s action in “presenting before the people information included on the advisory ballot” (There are two advisory ballots. One asks voters’ opinion on slot machines; the second inquires if voters favor an estimated 35 per cent increase in the mill levy if they are banned.)
Says Council Fair
“We feel the council has been equally fair to both interests,” Painter declared. “The fact coin-operated devices are legal and as such provide the city with, almost $80,000 annual revenue means many needed city improvements can be realized, and that Lewiston can continue being complimented on maintaining its position as a respectable, law-abiding city.
“While the present administration has been strict in its regulations, it is to he commended for its good judgment. Because of strict supervision of the fire, police, health and building inspection departments and the wholehearted cooperation of the licensees, this successful operation has been made possible.”
This story was published in the June 8, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.