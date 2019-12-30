The Southway Bridge is one slippery son of a gun.
That was the verdict Wednesday morning as the city of Lewiston dispatched its two-truck fleet to sprinkle a mixture of rock chips and gravel for the first time this season.
The trucks were loaded and on the streets shortly after 10 a.m. when it appeared that the snow might stick.
“The first place they went was the new bridge,” Public Works Director Michael Johnson said. “It proved to be pretty slippery.”
Under a four-way agreement for bridge maintenance, Lewiston is in charge of protection against snow on both sides and both approaches.
The city trucks also sanded the steep approach ramp on the Clarkston side, Johnson said.
The city crews then sanded heavily used hills, streets, arterials and intersections.
Johnson said some residents may have gotten an incorrect impression last fall that the city is drastically reducing its ice and snow control program.
Johnson presented a program to the city council calling for a cutback in non-essential ice and snow control services.
“We are sanding all streets where it is needed,” Johnson said Wednesday. “We are trying to get away from sanding where it is not needed, like on flat streets.”
Crews will also spurn little-used streets in favor of heavily used streets, Johnson said.
During the 1981-82 winter, he reported, it cost the city $23,000 to get the rock and gravel mix on the streets, and another $13,000 to retrieve it after the snow melted. In addition, wages to street department crews cost another $27,000, plus compensatory time off.
The city recently stockpiled 2,000 tons of rock chips and gravel from Atlas Sand and Rock of Lewiston.
Most of the mixture spread during the winter can be recovered, Johnson said, but it cannot be used for snow and ice control. Because of impurities and lumpy objects such as paper cups and an occasional fan belt, the recovered gravel is used for spreading on alleys or street shoulders.
This story was published in the Dec. 30, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.