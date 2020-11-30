This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1964, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A male skunk, apparently deciding “you can’t beat city hall,” has packed up and left a drain pipe at 8th St. and 18th Ave. Where he and his pregnant mate had been living. The female was drowned Friday after a day-long engagement with the city Street Department and firemen.
The male, however, stubbornly refused to come out. He was to have been the object of another frontal assault by city crews today.
But the male left during the night Friday. E. V. Swank, the city poundmaster, checked the area Saturday morning and found a set of skunk footprints leading out of the drain pipe towards more hospitable surroundings in the vacant fields south of the city.
The obstinate widower held out inside a 36-inch pipe for five hours Friday, surviving water pressure, clouds of smoke, flaming gasoline and a blast from a 12-gauge shotgun.
Mrs. Allen Starin, wife of the manager of the Nez Perce County Humane Society, said yesterday the shelter had not been informed of the incident Friday. She said the shelter had received numerous calls protesting the death of the female and her unborn children.