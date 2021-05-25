This story was published in the May 25, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Approximately 450 Lewiston High School seniors will receive diplomas at 8 tonight, but the location is going to remain undecided until the last possible moment.
Lewiston school district officials and students trusted to luck and the weatherman and scheduled the combined commencement and baccalaureate services at Bengal Field, but heavy rains that started early yesterday may force everyone into Booth Hall, Principal Frank B. Clark said last night.
The gymnasium can hold only about 2,100 people, Clark said, of an average turnout of more than 4,000 for graduation.
Two weeks of advance preparation are necessary to move the ceremony into the Nez Perce County Fair Building, where it has been held for the past dozen years.
If the poor weather continues until late in the day, tickets — probably four or five — will be allotted to each senior to admit persons of his or her choice.