This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1914, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Independence, Mo., Dec. 13. — Without flowers, drapery or pageantry, the body of Joseph Smith, president of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints, who died Thursday, was buried here today.
In accordance with the directions given by the patriarch on his deathbed, the services were simple. A few of his favorite hymns were sung. Elder Joseph Luff, a lifelong friend, preached the sermon.
The body lay in state in the local temple throughout the daylight hours. During the services a reverent throng crowded the church and stood in the snow outside to do homage to the memory of the dead patriarch. It was a quiet respect, rather than deep grief, that manifested itself, for numbers of times on his deathbed President Smith said he would rather go than stay.
“Don’t try to keep me,” he said. “I have lived my allotted years.”’
Immediately after the services, the quorum of twelve apostles, the highest ruling body in the church, called a meeting for tomorrow morning to choose a new spiritual leader. Several years ago Joseph Smith announced a divine revelation that his son, Frederick M. Smith, should be his successor. It is believed the voice of prophecy will be accepted.