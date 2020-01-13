This story was published in the Jan. 13, 1948, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Aeronautical Research Foundation which has been working without publicity for more than a year in an attempt to develop a noiseless aircraft, came up with a startling demonstration the other day at an airport near Boston. It flew a Stinson 150 around and around the airport and, except for the whirring of engine gears, observers on the ground would never have known there was a plane overhead.
The toning down of the noisy putt putts isn’t simply a matter of muffling the engine, though that must be done, too. It necessitates the quieting of propeller blades which make as much noise as unmuffled engines. In the Stinson aircraft experiment two maxim silencers were employed to muffle each engine bank. A four-bladed Sensenich prop was employed, and the Franklin engine was geared down. The result, according to Professor Lynn Bollinger of the Harvard Business school, Arthur H. Tully, his associate, and Professor Otto Koppen of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, observers, were very encouraging. Professor Koppen disclosed that the Stinson division of Consolidated Vultee which supplied the plane is watching the project closely and intends to place a similar installation on future planes.
Unquestionably the personal aircraft manufacturer who comes up with a noiseless plane will get the jump on his competitors. Noise, considered for years as one of the necessary evils connected with private flying, isn’t necessary at all, it now seems. When it is eliminated, without adding too much weight and cost, the aeronautical revolution will be complete.
— Oregon Journal.