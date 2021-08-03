Sign Warns D Street Drivers Of New Signal

Drivers on D Street who haven’t yet noticed new traffic signal lights at the corner of 3rd and D Sts. yesterday were given an assist. A warning sign was placed in the middle of D St. about 200 feet east of the intersection.
The sign had its ups and downs, a victim of too-close bumpers and fenders.
New signals there and at the corner of 9th and D Sts. were activated Thursday afternoon at 4 by the State Highway Department. Many drivers, unused to signals at 3rd and D breezed right by, so the warning, “Signal Ahead,” was placed.
Similarly, drivers who have customarily turned north on 7th and south on 8th Sts. between Main and D Sts. were having difficulty changing their habit patterns since signs went up Wednesday designating them as one-way streets in the opposite directions. Numerous drivers were observed going the wrong way.
The signals on D Street are synchronized to provide a flow of traffic of about 20 miles per hour Assistant City Engineer Cecil Hathaway said. When all of the signals have been installed, two synchronized speed flows will be available. The speed will be about 22 miles per hour when traffic is not heavy.
On Saturdays and during rush hours the speed will be 15 miles an hour. Hathaway said during these congested periods traffic can’t move much faster and stopped cars would delay other cars, making a flow at a higher synchronized speed impossible.
Crosswalk signals at the corner of 6th and D and between 8th and Temple Lane on D may be installed next week, Hathaway said. Signals on the four corners of 3rd and Main will be activated next week.
The last of the overhead lights — at 9th and D — was removed yesterday.
Meanwhile, City Engineer Elmer E. Sonneville, 39, who assumed the position Thursday after five years in the same post at Coeur d’Alene, has had a series of conferences with his staff the last two days. He declined comment on projects and problems of his office until he has had time to “get into them more thoroughly.”
Sonneville said he will purchase a home at 924 N St. and that his wife and 3-year-old son, now at Coeur d’Alene, will join him soon. A civil-engineering graduate of the University of Idaho. Sonneville was here in 1951-52 as junior assistant city engineer. He was born and brought up at Moscow.
This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1957, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.