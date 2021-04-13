Shuttle’s successful flight puts U.S. back into manned space race

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The United States has rejoined the space race.
The last time Americans were in space, it was a joint mission with the Soviet Union. Since then, 43 cosmonauts have been launched into orbit. Two have been afloat in space since last March.
Now, the Soviets are not alone.
Columbia’s successful launch ends a six-year drought in the U.S. man-in-space program and signals this nation’s intention to regain eminence in a domain it once dominated with the man-on-the-moon missions.
Since the dawn of the space age, the world’s two superpowers have used that arena as a symbol of national power. The renewed race will focus heavily on military superiority.
With American astronauts on the sidelines since 1975, the Soviets have wrested away every endurance record once held by the Americans. The latest pair has been aloft in a small station for a month and they may stay up more than half a year.
The flight of John Young and Robert Crippen, slated for just over two days, seems slight in comparison. The big edge for the U.S. is Columbia.
Columbia, says Young, is light years ahead of the Soviet spaceships.
Columbia is the first spaceship designed to land back on Earth like an airplane, to be refurbished for repeated roundtrips into orbit. A fleet of at least four of these revolutionary ships will form the backbone of the U.S. space program for the next two decades.
The shuttles will carry up satellites and space laboratories for military, scientific and commercial projects, with heavy emphasis on defense flights as the Pentagon moves to counter what it considers a growing Russian threat from space. The craft is the size of a jetliner and can ferry up as many as seven persons and 32 tons of cargo in its 60-foot-long bay.
This story was published in the April 13, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.