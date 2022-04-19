Ship of Gloom and Succor Reaches PortDeath List Has Increased, Stands Now at Fully 1601Titanic’s Last Hours, Reports of Maniacal Scenes as Doom of Strong Men Arrived

This story was published in the April 19, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, April 18. — How tho White Star liner Titanic, which was the largest ship afloat, sunk off the Grand Banks of New Foundland, Monday morning last, carrying 1,601 of the 2,340 persons aboard to their death was told to the world in its awful details for the first time tonight with the arrival in New York of the Cunard liner Carpathia bearing the exhausted survivors of the catastrophe. Of the great facts that stand out of the chaotic accounts of the tragedy these are the most salient:
The death rate has increased rather than diminished. Six persons died after being rescued.
The list of prominent persons lost stands as previously reported.
Practically every woman and child, with the exception of those who refused to leave their husbands, were saved. Among those lost was Mrs. Isidor Straus.
The survivors on the lifeboats saw the lights on the stricken vessel glimmer to the last, heard her band playing, saw the doomed hundreds on her decks and heard their groans and cries when the vessel sank.
Accounts vary as to the extent of the disorder on board.
Not only was the Titanic touring through the April night to her doom with every ounce of steam on, but she was under orders from the general offices of the line to make all the speed of which she was capable. This was the statement tonight of J. H. L. Moody, a quartermaster of the vessel and helmsman on the night of the disaster.
He said the ship was making 21 knots an hour and the officers were striving to live up to the orders to smash the record.
“It was close to midnight,” said Moody, “and I was on the bridge with the second officer who was in command. Suddenly he shouted ‘Port your helm.’ I did so, but it was too late. We struck the submerged portion of the berg.”
Of the many accounts given by the passengers, most of them agree that the shock when the Titanic struck the iceberg, although ripping her great sides like a giant can opener, did not greatly jar the entire vessel, for the blow was a glancing one along the side. The accounts also agree substantially that when the passengers were taken off on the lifeboats, there was no serious panic and that many wished to ‘remain on board the Titanic,’ believing her to be unsinkable. The most distressing stories are those giving the experiences of the passengers in the life boats. These tell not only of their own sufferings, but give the harrowing details of how they saw the great hulk of the Titanic stand on end, stern uppermost, for many minutes, before plunging to the bottom. As this awful spectacle was witnessed by the groups of survivors in the boats, they plainly saw many of those whom they had just left behind leaping from the decks into the water.
J. Bruce Ismay, president of the International Mercantile Marine, owners of the White Star line, who was among the saved; P. A. S. Franklin, vice president of the White Star line, and United States Senator Wm. Alden Smith, chairman of the senate investigating commitee, held a conference aboard the Carpathia soon after the passengers had come ashore tonight. After nearly an hour Senator Smith came out of the cabin and said he had no power to subpoena witnesses at this time, but would begin an investigation into the cause of the loss of the Titanic at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel tomorrow. He announced that Mr. Ismay had consented to appear at the hearing and that Mr. Franklin and the four surviving officers of the Titanic would appear for examination before the committee. He said the course of the examination would be determined after the preliminary hearing.
Mr. Smith also was questioned as to the speed at which the ship was proceeding when she struck the iceberg. He said he asked Mr. Ismay but declined to say what Mr. Ismay said.
The arrival of the Carpathia brought a multitude of persons to the Cunard docks. They filled the vast pier sheds and overflowed for blocks, extending to nearby streets. Through it all the rain fell steadily, adding a funeral aspect to the scene. The landing of the survivors was attended with little excitement, the crowds standing in awe-like silence as the groups in the sheds passed along.
The docking actually began shortly after 9 o’clock and the debarking of passengers was disposed of so quickly by the waving of the usual formalities that everything had been concluded by 10:30 o’clock.
The crowds remained about the pier long after this, however, to get a glimpse of the rescuing steamer and to hear the harrowing stories which had been brought back by the rescuing ship.
Physicians and nurses went aboard the Carpathia before anyone was allowed to go down the gangway but soon after the first cabin passengers, women predominating, began descending. Some walked unaided, somw assisted by friends, relatives and nurses, and some were on stretchers.
Mrs. John Jacob Astor, now a widow, was met by her step-son, and her sister, Miss Force. They embraced with tears, hurried to an automobile and drove to the Astor home.
The 200 and more steerage passengers did not leave the ship until 11 o’clock. They were in a sad condition. The women were without wraps and the few men there were very lightly clad.
A poor Syrian woman who said she was Mrs. Hahush, bound for Youngstown Ohio., carried in her arms a six-months old baby girl. The child wore only a light calico dress, was barefooted, and barelegged. This woman had lost her husband and three brothers.
“I lost four of my men folks,” she cried.
One of the most sensational stories that came from the Carpathia was one that Captain Smith and an officer and the chief engineer had shot themselves when they realized that the ship was doomed. These reports could not be confirmed; in fact, they, were denied by most of the passengers, although one or two said they, had heard there was some such shooting.
The Titanic’s four rescued officers were placed aboard the Red Star liner Lapland for the night. They refused to talk, saying they were under instructions to give no information, except to the senate-committee.