Sheriff George Welker and deputies are still kept busy trailing down cars that are not supplied 1921 licenses, though the deadline set at March 15 has long since passed. It is the intention of the sheriffs office force to see that none is overlooked who is not supplied with the required license, or at least has the necessary application properly displayed on the windshield. The department of law enforcement, through the sheriff’s office, calls attention to the law, which is at follows:
“Upon the payment of the regulation fee to the assessor by the owner of the motor vehicle, the assessor shall issue to said applicant for registration a copy of the application blank, which copy must he displayed in a suitable place as a license until such time as the license plates are received from the department of law enforcement.
“Provided, that the copy of the application blank hereinbefore mentioned shall not have value as license from and after the receipt of the license plates from the department of law enforcement.
“It shall be the duty of the sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, constables, policemen, game warden and deputy game wardens within the state of Idaho to enforce, the provisions of this chapter and make arrests for the violation thereof without the necessity of procuring a warrant.”
This story was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.