Sheila Darwin is Magazine ‘Cover Girl’

Moscow, Jan. 9. — Cover girl for the January issue of What’s New in Home Economics, national magazine, is attractive Sheila Darwin, University of Idaho senior from Lewiston. She can cook, too, for she is a dietetics major in the home economics department.
She is the daughter of Mrs. Ruth Darwin, Lewiston.
Miss Darwin’s ideas on home economics are featured in a leading article in the magazine. She says:
“Home economics is preparing me for my career in a fascinating field — a useful and compensating career in which I shall have opportunity to serve others. At the same time, it is equipping me for a home and family life, and it gives me the assurance that I am prepared to step back, if need be, into a well paid and interesting career. Right now, I am glad I elected home economics because I know where I shall be going. I have something to look forward to eagerly in my internship and future job.”
After completing her student internship, Miss Darwin wants to go into hospital dietetics work, preferably pediatric nutrition, because she is especially interested in child development.
Having taken literature courses as elective, she is also active in this field. She is editor of Theta chapter of Phi Upsilon Omicron, national home economics honorary; news editor of the Idaho Argonaut, student newspaper; associate editor of Blot, campus magazine, and secretary of Theta Sigma, journalism honorary.
