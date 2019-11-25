A band of 1,000 sheep got a taste of city life yesterday morning but moved on to greener pastures after a 45 minute stroll through Lewiston and Clarkston.
The sheep, owned by Nicholas J. Busch, 703 6th Ave., crossed the Clearwater Memorial Bridge at 7 a.m. on the last leg of a 100-mile trek from summer range near Clarkia to the Snake River range where they will winter.
Once on the south side of the Clearwater River the band was guided on a route along railroad right-of-way skirting the Lewiston business district, then up 1st St., and across the Interstate Bridge.
The sheep crossed the span on the Clarkston side and made their way to the winter range, which begins about six miles upriver from Clarkston.
Busch said the annual trip which has been under way this year since September, went smoothly and that not a single stray was lost. Aiding him in herding the band yesterday were his 13-year-old son, Joe, Ernest and Clea Manchester of Clarkston and Eddie Sampson and Ralph Lyle, both of Lewiston.
Busch believes he is one of the few sheepmen who still drives his band to range. “Most of the herders truck their sheep instead of walking them,” he said, “but when the first breath of spring arrives, we’ll start walking our band back to the high country.”
This story was published in the Nov. 25, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.