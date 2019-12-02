The exhibit of purebred sheep under the superintendency of J. L. Chapman of Waha landing, is one of the most complete ever assembled in the northwest and is especially valuable from the fact that practically all the common breeds are represented. Superintendent Chapman stated there have been large numbers of inquiries by farmers who are anxious to secure small bands for their farms and while he anticipates a good sale of purebred animals now on exhibition, the exhibitors are assured of many sales from their herds at home. He stated many of the farmers anxious to secure sheep for their farms do not feel like buying purebred show animals to head their herds, but will buy registered rams from the herds left at home by exhibitors. The exhibits allow the farmers to inspect the class of stock raised by the breeders and familiarize themselves with the various breeds so that they can make a better selection for farm purposes.
The value of the sheep exhibited in the big tent is little short of $30,000 and included in the exhibits are a goodly number of imported Shropshire and Hampshire sheep. There are herds there that were groomed for the Chicago International show and were expected to be winners there, but the cancellation of the Chicago show has necessarily resulted in a change of plans. The imported stock is from the Anoka Farms of Waukesha, Wis., but the class of western-bred sheep will be understood when the awards of Tuesday are reviewed and it is seen that William Riddell, Jr., of Monmouth, Ore., took about as many of the premiums as the Anoka Farms. Mr. Riddell is an exhibitor of Cotswold, Lincoln and Romney sheep, and the value of his 25 show animals is placed at $100 per head.
J. G. S. Hubbard of Monroe, Ore., is an exhibitor of Hampshire and Southdown sheep, having 25 of the two breeds, and the value of his exhibit is placed at $2500. Those are considered the best animals of these breeds in the west.
The Anoka Farms of Wisconsin are exhibiting Shropshire, Hampshire, Cotswold and Lincoln sheep, and the value of these animals is placed at $250 per head. There are 60 sheep in the Anoka Farms exhibit and the total value is $15,000.
R. A. Jackson of Dayton, Wash., is exhibiting 26 Rambouillet sheep that were champions at the San Francisco exposition. These sheep taken as a whole, are valued at $100 per head.
J. J. Stuckey & Sons of Bozeman, Mont., have nine Oxford sheep, valued, at $550.
J. L. Chapman of Waha landing, Harry Knopps of Asotin, D. S. Wallace of Tammany and the University of Idaho are exhibiting some very fine fat sheep, the market value of which will reach at least $10 per head.
H. L. Fabrique of Tammany has an exhibit of six Shropshire sheep that scored very high in the judging Tuesday. The University of Idaho has four Southdowns that are almost perfect specimens of the breed, and Ed Schoel of Albany. Ore., has 12 registered sheep that speak well for the industry in the Willamette valley.
This story was published in the Dec. 2, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.