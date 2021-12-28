This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 27 — Hundreds of acres of bleak desert land arroyos in the hills and mountain canyons east and west of Phoenix, were underwater tonight as the result of heavy rains in central Arizona during the last two days, which sent many small rivers out far over their banks. Water tonight is rushing over the tops of several small dams.
Six large bridges over the Salt river, near Phoenix, were declared unsafe tonight and traffic over them was suspended. In places, the river, which is dry during the greater part of the year, has spread to a width of several miles, flooding desert lands between here and Buckeye. No heavy damage had been reported tonight.
Roosevelt dam, 72 miles east of Phoenix, which has a capacity of 1,500,000 acre feet, has taken in 122,000 acre feet during the last 36 hours, it was announced.
The Verde river, north of Phoenix, is in flood stage and has reached a depth of 17 feet. The gauge at Tonto, Arizona, on the river, was washed, out late today.
Traffic over the Apache trail from Phoenix to the Roosevelt dam has been suspended following the collapse of the Fish creek bridge.