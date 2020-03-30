This story was published in the March 30, 1899, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Cuprum Standard of March 25th, says:
Work on the Northwest railway under Mesars, Orman and Crook is progressing steadily and rapidly. A recent trip down the Snake river disclosed evidences of their labors for a distance of about ten miles. In several places there are long stretches of grade already made and everywhere one meets signs of their activity. Many short stretches of road bed are nearly completed and ready to be joined together to complete a continuous road for the first ten miles.
One very good piece of work has been done in changing the wagon road where it crosses their grade. It has been carried up higher and is a fairly wide, solid and well-ballasted road, superior in some places to the old road.
Orman & Crook have located two fine camps and have 400 men at work, with more coming in daily.
All along the line the evidences in the form of scrapers, digging tools and ballasting apparatus point out the fact that the Northwest railway is being pushed forward in a rapid and thorough manner.