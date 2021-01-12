This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Boise, Jan. 11 —(AP)— Idaho’s legislature finished its preliminary work so quickly it has now reached an unforeseen impasse because its first major committee reports are not yet ready for general action, leaders of the 27th session agreed today.
Dr. C. A. Robins (R.-Beuewah), president pro tem of the senate, summed up the situation today with the assertion “with the best intentions in the world we rushed our organization work, committee appointments and other preliminaries.
“Now we’ve finished all that in record time and find ourselves in the rather awkward position of having shortened our early work so much that there must be a gap for necessary study before our next move can begin.”
Early Adjournment Taken
He made the assertion to newsmen after the senate and house had both adjourned until tomorrow following brief sessions this morning which saw four measures introduced in the lower chamber but only routine business such as approving the previous day’s journal taken care of in the senate.
Two of the house bills were companion measures submitted by Rep. Anderson (R.-Bingham), to lower the voting age in Idaho to 18 and to define a minor as a person under that age instead of under 21.
“I feel, and I feel many others feel, that if a man is to be called upon to fight for his country at the age of 18 he also is entitled to have a voice in that country’s government at 18,” Anderson said in a statement explaining the measures.
Personal Bills Invited
Robins suggested in a statement on the senate floor this morning that members of the upper house might be more prompt in the submitting of their personal bills. “All personal bills must be introduced before the 20th day,” he reminded them, “and today is the eighth day and we have only five measures introduced so far.”
Other members of the upper house expressed the belief, however, that few personal bills would be submitted this week.
“It looks to me as though each senate is afraid of being the first one to introduce a ‘pet’ measure,” one veteran senator declared, “for fear of being accused of obstructing the business of the legislature so that a short session can be arranged.
Predicts Rush Later
“Wait till about the 15th day and there’ll be a start,” he predicted. “Then all the other members will say to themselves if others can put in personal bills I can too and the floodgates will be opened and we’ll have such a rush of bills in here on the 20th day well never get out under 60 days.”
In the lower house some fears of the same possible situation were expressed, but Rep. Morris (R.-Latah), house majority leader, warned in an interview that “any ‘screwball’ legislation that comes up is going to get booted out. This is a serious-minded group of men who realize they have a job to do and are going to do it.”
Cloakroom and caucus discussions continued apace throughout the day on the problem of financing the senior citizen’s grants act, following the recommendation last night by Sen. Harry Harn (R.-Clark), chairman of a special senate committee to study the act, that the legislature do nothing towards providing finance for the plan at this time, and then submit the matter to the voters at another initiative election about July 1. Harn suggested that the method of financing the plan for the increased pensions also be decided at the special election.
Some legislators disagree with feasibility of such a proposal, however. One republican, who declined to be quoted on the matter, said he felt that provisions of the constitution which require all appropriations to be originated in the house of representatives would make any initiated appropriations illegal.
With that discussion still occupying the attention of most legislators not busy drawing up proposed bills in committees, members of both houses were also anxiously awaiting the transmittal of the budget for the next 30 months from the governor’s office, after receipt of which work on the many appropriations bills can begin.
Neil Opposes Harn Plan
Sen. Neil (D.-Latah), took exception to Harn’s proposal.
“If the voters of Idaho didn’t know what they were voting or when they approved the senior citizens’ grants act, it is entirely possible that they don’t know what they are doing in any election,” he said. “If this legislature enacts a sales tax, the people who benefit from the act also will pay the tax.”
“Perhaps it would be a good idea to conduct another election, in July to see how they feel politically then,” he added.
Rep. Minden (R.-Canyon) also opposed the plan. “Sooner or later we’re going to have to take this pension bill by the horns,” he asserted. “I say let’s tackle it, do the best we can and get it over with.”
Several legislators who asked their names not be used, said they agreed entirely with Harn’s idea.
One republican representative said “I think the people of Idaho would vote the senior citizens’ measure down if it came up tomorrow, and I think they would do so if an election were held next July. I say let’s let well enough alone.”
A republican senator asserted “there has to be moderation in all things. The pendulum is at one extreme under the provisions of the senior citizens act. I think we ought to wait until public opinion swings it back to a middle point.”
The possibility that Idaho’s senior citizens grant act, providing for $40 a month pensions and other benefits for the aged, may be set aside temporarily, was seen today.
That cost, he estimated, would be $25,798,322 for the next 30 months, of which the state would pay $16,351,435 and the federal government the remainder. Under the present public assistance law the cost to the state for 1941-42 was $6,814,828 with the federal government contributing an additional $6,334,733.
“After July,” Harn said, “a special election could be held and approval or rejection of the act and its methods of raising revenue could then be decided upon.”
The act, as approved in the November election, he said, would require “nothing less than a 6 per cent broad base sales tax” to finance it.
He added that he has a bill in preparation to change the state’s initiative law so that any proposal requiring revenue to administer must include the method of financing.
Bill’s Introduced
H. B. 13, by Gerner (D.-Shoshone) and Murphy (D.-Shoshone), relating to publication and posting of notices to creditors in the administration of estates.
H. B. 14, by Anderson (R.-Bingham) reducing the minimum voting age to 18 from 21.
H. B. 15, by Anderson (R.-Bingham) designating a minor as a person under 18 years of age.
H. B. 16, by Keim (R.-Canyon) relating to the parole of persons after convictions of or plea of guilty to any crime except treason or murder, and declaring an emergency to place the law into effect upon passage and approval.