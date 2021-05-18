This story was published in the May 18, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) — A second heart patient, underwent a successful partial artificial heart implant Tuesday and Methodist Hospital said he was doing quite well.
The patient, Walter L. McCans, 61, of Woodinville, Wash., was awake, the hospital said in a statement more than four hours after the operation was completed.
The statement said that McCans was “in rather severe left venricular heart failure” and the basic reason for the surgery was to insert an aortic ball valve.
Last month the famed heart surgeon, Dr. Michael DeBakey, formed a historic similar operation on Marcel DeRudder, 65, former Illinois coal miner.
A partial artificial heart was implanted in DeRudder’s chest. He lived nearly five days before dying of a ruptured left lung, the last of several complications that developed after the surgery.
At the time of his death the artificial heart was working normally, the hospital said. DeRudder lived longer than any other patient who had undergone surgery, doctors said.