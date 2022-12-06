This story was published in the Dec. 6, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
MOSCOW — A Moscow couple announced Friday plans for a motel and convention center to be built on two acres of land near the University of Idaho campus on 6th Street.
The action means that Moscow will have 150 new motel rooms and two major convention centers by next fall.
Mr. and Mrs. Jud Kenworthy disclosed construction plans for a 102-room motel with convention accommodations for 250, plus a restaurant, lounge, discotheque and indoor swimming pool.
The complex will be built at the corner of 6th and Asbury on land the Kenworthys purchased earlier this year from Garrett Freightlines, which is moving its operation to a site on the Moscow-Pullman Highway. Construction is expected to start early in the spring.
The Kenworthys have obtained a liquor license for the motel development from Jim Crossler, owner of the Idaho Inn. Crossler will manage the new motel and continue to operate the Idaho Inn.
Meanwhile, a Coeur d’Alene businessman who is planning to build a motel-convention center at the Palouse Empire Mall said Friday night he has known about the Kenworthy’s plan for several months and is pleased with the announcement.
“We’re real thrilled about that.” Robert G. Templin told the Lewiston Morning Tribune. “But I did know all about it.”
Templin, president of Western Frontiers Corp. which owns the North Shore Motor Motel & Convention Center at Coeur d’Alene, is planning to construct a 150-unit motel with convention and restaurant facilities. He said the Kenworthy’s move “doesn’t alter our plans any” and in fact “makes it a bit easier for us.”
Templin explained he had been in contact with the Moscow couple and adjusted the size of his development to their plans.
“Moscow needs more than the rooms we planned on,” Templin said. “In the next five years, Moscow should have 500 new rooms.”
Since the Kenworthys obtained a liquor license from another Moscow business. Templin said, that simplifies his problem of getting a license Templin is third on a waiting list at Boise for the first available license, but he told the Tribune even that may not be a factor if he is able to purchase one.
“We have made a contact in Moscow that looks real encouraging.” he said.
Templin said he has submitted an application for financing of his project to a major Idaho bank and hopes to start construction by April 1. Completion is scheduled for mid-September.
