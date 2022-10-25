KIRKLAND — Turnovers have killed his team the last three weeks. Now they’ve done in Rick Mirer, too.
Seattle Seahawks coach Dennis Erickson, fed up with Mirer’s turnovers, announced Tuesday that he’s benching Mirer and starting John Friesz at quarterback for Sunday’s NFL game at Arizona.
“We’re going to go ahead and start John, give him the opportunity to start for a couple different reasons,” Erickson said. “No. 1, just basically giving him the opportunity to play and see how he operates. Secondly, to give Rick a chance to sit back and look.
“It’s not a permanent thing. It could change as time goes on and they both understand that, but I really think it’s necessary for Rick to sit back and-take a look at what’s going on,” he said.
Mirer has thrown eight interceptions and lost a fumble in Seattle’s last three games, all losses. Erickson replaced him with Friesz in the final minutes of Sunday’s 35-25 loss to San Diego, and Friesz engineered his second touchdown drive in two tries this season.
“Obviously, turnovers were a factor in the thing,” Erickson said. “We’ve lost three in a row.”
Erickson said he fully expects Mirer to, reemerge as Seattle’s starter someday, although that’ll depend primarily on how well Friesz plays and stays healthy.
One possible catch is that the Seahawks (2-5) have to pay Mirer a bonus of $3.335 million on Dec. 15 if they want to trigger the last two years of his current contract.
What happens if the Seahawks take off under Friesz and Mirer starts to take on the look of a backup?
“Shoot, I don’t know anything about that,” Erickson said of Mirer’s contract situation. “As far as I’m concerned: he’s still the quarterback of the future here. The money part of it, that doesn’t have anything to do with it as far as I’m concerned.
“He’s going to sit back and look,” Erickson said. “I still think that he will be an outstanding quarterback in this league, without a doubt.”
Mirer, who was not available for comment, has never been benched as a starter for poor performance in football. He has started every game for which he’s been healthy since the season opener of his sophomore year at Notre Dame.
Erickson said he responded to the news with an appropriate mixture of disappointment and acceptance.
“Rick’s a very competitive person and obviously is not happy with it,” he said. “I’d be disappointed if he was.”
Friesz, on the other hand, is accustomed to moving up and down the depth chart.
He has started at least one game every season he’s been healthy but has been a full-time starter only once, with San Diego in 1991.
The irony is that when he signed with Seattle as an unrestricted free agent this season, it was pretty much the first time in his career he figured he didn’t have a chance to start.
“It was weird this year for me in that I kind of knew I wasn’t going to play, and it was disappointing,” he said. “The only way I’m going to play is if Rick gets hurt and I obviously don’t want that to happen. So it wasn’t a lot of fun looking forward to the next 16 weeks and not being on the field very much.”
Friesz hesitated when asked whether he was surprised by Erickson’s decision.
“Um, yes and no,” he said. “I think it’s unfortunate. We all know the quarterback position gets a lot of the credit when it’s maybe not due and sometimes too much of the blame when it’s not all the quarterback’s fault.
“There’s been a lot of talk about it, and it’s always a possibility,” he said. “I didn’t expect it and I wasn’t surprised.”
This story was published in the Oct. 25, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.