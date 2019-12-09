SEATTLE — Larry the landlocked seagull may still find leftover hot dogs on the Seattle waterfront, but he’ll no longer have the comfort of climate control after his capture and release Tuesday from the Kingdome.
A Stanwood man wielding a fishing-pole snare captured the gull and set it free one week after the bird was released inside the domed stadium in front of a national television audience.
The gull, dubbed “Larry” by Kingdome staff, had sparked calls and letters from dozens of people, worrying about its health and offering suggestions on capturing the elusive bird.
John Kane, an out-of-work woodworker, said Tuesday that he entered the Kingdome about 1 a.m. in an attempt to capture the bird, because “I figured it was the last chance before the (Pink Floyd rock) concert tonight (Tuesday night), and if the bird was still in there, the noise or the smoke or people throwing things at him would probably kill it.”
Kane used a fishing pole with a snare of line, baited with fish.
“An old friend taught me when I was a kid,” Kane said. “It’s done in a humane way. I just put a slip knot in the line and made a big circle like a noose,”
The bird was released in a parking lot outside the stadium.
During its sojourn, the bird had eaten popcorn and peanuts left from sporting events, said Bill Sears, Kingdome director of promotions and media relations.
State officials, meanwhile, said misdemeanor charges could be filed against the man who reportedly released the bird inside the stadium Nov. 30 during a National Football League game between the Los Angeles Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.
This story was published in the Dec. 9, 1987, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.