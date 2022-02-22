Seafoods from northwestern coast fishing places and other foods for the Lenten season which, opens Feb. 27, will be in good supply at Lewiston and Clarkston markets.
With the season for smelt runs at hand, markets here have had choice supplies for a week or more. Smelt yesterday was generally 33 to 35 cents a pound.
Fresh crab, jumbo size and in excellent condition upon delivery here under refrigeration, has been in popular demand recently. Prices yesterday varied from 35 to 44 and 53 cents a pound. Several markets have offered special prices on large shipments ordered for weekend selling.
Ranch eggs are plentiful now. Prices have dropped the last several weeks, ranging from 42 to 59 cents a dozen.
Lettuce is now about 13 cents a pound after its luxury-rating of winter months when it sold here as high as 30 cents. New crop cabbage is also lowering gradually. Crisp, firm heads were 31 to 14 cents a pound here yesterday.
Avocados were featured at special prices of 15 cents each and two for 29 cents at one market yesterday at Clarkston. The vitamin-rich fruit is in good demand here at this season as an appetizing addition for salads.
Artichokes from California fields for another in-between-season item for meal planners who wish to serve them hot as a vegetable with drawn butter, or cold with mayonnaise or other favorite salad dressing. The leafy food with its rich, meaty heart is quite reasonable at 19 cents a pound, generally.
Rhubarb, first fresh item of the spring season here, was about 25 cents a pound yesterday. It sold for 33 cents when first shipments were received several weeks ago from Sumner, Wash. Other fresh green items available now are good quality cauliflower, from 19 to 21 cents a pound; Brussels sprouts, about 29 cents for 12-ounce cellophane packages; and washed spinach, 22 cents for 10-ounce packages.
This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.