Scouts and scouters of Alpowa district, a possible 500 youths and leaders in all, will participate in a national rededication ceremony tomorrow night at Smith hall.
The ceremony, which will be a part of a national observance for the same hour, will form a climax of tomorrow night’s scout rally. The rally proper will begin at 7:30, and the rededication ceremony at 8:15.
Participating in the rededication and repetition of pledges will be Boy Scouts of seven troops, Cub Scouts of three packs, Explorer and Air Scouts of three groups, scoutmasters and assistants, cub-masters, district and sponsoring committeemen.
Tomorrow night’s rally will also form a climax of the district’s observance of Boy Scout week, Feb. 6-11. Troops will pass inspection and will compete in relays and scout tests. Troop and individual awards will be made.
Exhibits Placed
Nearly all scout units of the districts are also installing display windows of activities in downtown stores.
Windows placed yesterday included exhibits of Indian lore and camping by troop 131, Clarkston, at the old Grimes Appliance building; a display of collections and crafts by Cub Scout pack 127 in the south window of the Washington Water Power Co.; an exhibition of activities by Air Scout Squadron 123 of Clarkston in the north window of the Washington Water Power Co. office; and an exhibit of activities of troop 130 at Anderson’s Hardware Co.
Statistics of scouting in the Lewis-Clark council are also on display at the Haven restaurant. The council now claims 1,050 Cub Scouts; 831 Boy Scouts and 344 Explorer Scouts.
The Air Scout squadron, organized last August, is the newest unit of the district. Membership is still open to boys 14 years of age and older and meetings are held every Thursday night at 7 at Asotin county airport.
The Air Scouts exhibit includes a nylon parachute, engine and propeller and other plane parts and two weather study maps. The squadron is sponsored by Clarkston Lions club.
This story was published in the Feb. 8, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.