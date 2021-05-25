Scientists Seek Untasty Tree For Gourmet Gophers

This story was published in the May 25, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — A professor of wildlife management in the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Range Sciences at the University of Idaho is working on a unique approach for reducing losses of ponderosa pine due to pocket gopher damage.
Dr. Kenneth E. Hungerford is trying to find out if there are certain strains of ponderosa pine that just don’t taste good to gophers.
Pocket gophers are small, burrowing animals that resemble hamsters. They eat tree seedlings and can girdle larger trees, causing the trees to die.
Hungerford’s study of gophers began some six years ago as an outgrowth of research on tree seedling survival. During a study on Potlatch Corp. land near Headquarters, Hungerford found that pocket gopher damage was a major influence on the survival of both seeded and planted ponderosa pine and Douglas fir.
Hungerford and graduate student Lonn Kuck began a separate project in 1967 to determine the extent of pocket gopher damage and home ranges. They also began studying gopher movements and habits by tracking gophers equipped with tiny radio isotope tags.
Hungerford hoped to find some aspect of gopher behavior which could be used in controlling gopher damage to trees. “Trapping gophers is not an efficient method of control and poisoning of animals on federal lands is no longer acceptable,” Hungerford pointed out.
“However, there is a strong possibility that certain strains of trees — trees from different regions — are less palatable to gophers than other strains,” Hungerford said. He noted that a preference for certain strains of trees has been demonstrated with other animals, such as hares, deer and porcupines.