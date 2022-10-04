Science carnival comes to town

Sixth-grader Emily Remade checks herself out in a parabolic- mirror at the Pacific Science Center’s Science Carnival. The Cottonwood student was among dozens of students investigating a variety of hands-on exhibits at the former Pay N. Pak store in Clarkston Tuesday afternoon.The traveling educational exhibit is open to the public through Oct, 13. (Tribune/Mike Venso)

This story was published in the Oct. 4, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

