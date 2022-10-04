Science carnival comes to town

This story was published in the Oct. 4, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sound makes water wiggle.
Deep sounds make large, choppy waves. Higher pitches make fine, fast vibrations.
Angular momentum — it’s something any kid who has ever played on a school-ground merry-go-round or pumped on a swing can do, but maybe not understand the scientific how and why of until they get to the Pacific Science Center Science Carnival.
Bubble races. Fun-house mirrors. Laser spirographs.
Frozen shadows on a phosphorescent material that captures light flashes. Two little girls bend over the plate, something like a copy machine. “Close your eyes when you do it,” another advises, blinking mightily at the spots she still sees.
Principles of electricity, magnetism, sound, flight, gravity ...
The carnival has been touring for about six years, said Angela M. Bolton, coordinator at the Clarkston show.
Five thousand kids will look at, touch, manipulate, and maybe understand some of the 40-plus exhibits during the 12 days it spends in the old Pay N Pak building at Third and Diagonal streets.
Bolton also does stage shows several times a day featuring either liquid nitrogen or bubbles, depending on the age of her audience.
Liquid nitrogen teaches the three stages of matter — gas, liquid and solid — and gets gasps from her audience when she freezes and then shatters first a latex glove, then a ball.
Children learn all kinds of things from bubbles, such as why they’re spherical, and that small bubbles have a higher air pressure than large ones, said Karrie Berglund of Seattle, a member of the carnival troupe.
Kids understand air pressure when a small bubble pushes into a larger one, and when two of equal size form a straight-sided edge between them.
And do you know why a wet sword will pierce a bubble, but a dry sword will break it?
“The whole goal is to get kids interested in science.”
The science carnival was started as a way to introduce children who live in rural areas to interactive science, to develop positive attitudes toward science and mathematics, and to maybe get some to take physics and calculus after they complete chemistry and basic math, Bolton said.
Tours at first were limited to Washington under a National Science Foundation grant, but additional funding from WestOne Bank will let the carnival stay on the road for almost 10 months, starting at Clarkston and spending two to four weeks in places as far from Seattle as Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Salt Lake City.
Special sessions with curriculum ideas and reference lists also are being offered Thursday and Friday for teachers who are participating in a Partnership in Education conference while students take a couple days off, Bolton said.
Public hours through Oct. 13 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission prices are $4.25 for ages 14 to 64; $3.25 for 6 to 13 and 65 and older; and $2.25 for 2 to 5-year-olds.