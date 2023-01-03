This story was published in the Jan. 3, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Clarkston’s 1,500 pupils were nearly all back in school as usual yesterday after a week’s holiday vacation.
Attendance was “slightly down” from the high average of 96.5 per cent maintained for the first three months, according to William J. Harmon, superintendent He said kindergarten attendance, which was cut before the holidays, is usually low in cold weather.
School attendance for the first three months reached an all time high for Clarkston, with a daily average of 1,475.5. The greatest enrollment increase is in the kindergarten and first grade classes, he said.
Based on past experience, the first grade class will enroll 175 pupils in the fall, Harmon said, indicating the upward swing of the town’s school population.
“Birth records indicate that the peak will not be reached until 1953,” Hannon continue. “Something will have to be done to supply more school housing before that time.” he concluded.
Driver Appointed
Harmon yesterday announced the appointment of the Rev. L. A. Jackson as substitute bus driver for Clarkston schools. The Rev. Jackson has recently completed a special course in bus driving at Pomeroy. He will drive this week as a substitute for Paul Fox, who is ill, operating the Asotin road bus.
Ed Haaland will resign his position as custodian of the high school to become head caretaker of the Lewis-Clark Hotel, Harmon also announced. He said a successor to Haaland will be named soon.