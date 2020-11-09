Lapwai, Nov. 8 — (Special to the Tribune) — Superintendent Jenkins of the Lapwai schools today was advised by the state department of education that the school here had been designated as a Smith-Hughes school for the teaching of home economics. This means that this department of the Lapwai schools will receive federal and state support. Pearl Morgan, daughter of Chief Justice Morgan of the Idaho supreme court, is the instructor in this department. The school had previously been designated under the Smith-Hughes act for instruction in agriculture.
Team Competes In Livestock Show
The Lapwai schools will be represented in the high school stock judging contest at the Northwest Livestock show Monday.
Lapwai Defeats Gifford
Last night the Lapwai high school team defeated Gifford at basket ball in a fast game, the score being 38 to 15. Superintendent Britton of the Gifford schools was the referee.
Move Theatre
H. L. Wright, proprietor of the Liberty theatre, has moved his theatre to the old Dreamland building.
Boy Scouts Organized
The Boy Scouts have organized here. Earl Richie is scoutmaster, with W. J. Drummond and F. S. Kimble as assistants. There will be two patrols and meetings will be held Friday nights.
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.