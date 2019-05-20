Flashback: This story ran in the May 20, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Lewiston public schools were closed yesterday for the term. The teachers of the several departments met with Superintendent Wright yesterday morning and the promotions were determined during the forenoon. In the afternoon the pupils called at their class rooms and received the report’s for the term and the promotions made.
The teachers will be scattered throughout the east and west during the summer, but it is expected that all departments will be stronger next year than ever before. The teachers will make special preparations during the vacation season for the next term and the schools will be thus benefited. Miss Daggy, Miss Butler and Mr. Carroll expect to spend the summer in the east; Miss Havernick and Mr. Davidson will tour the coast. The other teachers have not yet announced their plans.
The janitors will be retained during the summer and will be employed in preparing the buildings for next year. New session rooms in the new high school building will be fitted up and the lawns will be cared for during the summer months.