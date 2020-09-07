This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Ferdinand, Sept. 6. — Ferdinand schools will reopen September 13, according to Supt. M. R. Kroiss. A vacancy in the high school faculty in the science and athletic departments has been filled by John Tierney of Genesee, who comes from Cambridge. Improvements have been made on both buildings.
Yield Below Average.
Harvesting, nearly completed in the Ferdinand region, was halted by light showers which fell Saturday and Sunday. Yields were almost uniformly below average though some high protein content grain was harvested.
Ferdinand News Notes.
The Misses Beatrice and Billie Hanses, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Hanses, will return to Boise where they are employed after a visit here with their parents.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hamill, Los Angeles, and Mrs. Sadie Hensley, Moscow, who have been visiting friends and relatives here for several days, have returned to California.
Mrs. B. A. Jones and daughter, Mardieze, and Mrs. R. J. Jones and daughter have returned from a vacation in the Orogrande country. They reported excellent fishing.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Nau entertained at dinner, yesterday for the Rev. Fr. M. J. Keyes, Mr. and Mrs. George Rustemeyer and family, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Nau and Mrs. Irene Simon.