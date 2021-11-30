This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
New York, Nov. 29. — John D. Archibold, vice-president of the Standard Oil company, declared tonight in a speech at the annual dinner of the New who delivered an address “Syracuse university, that if he thought there was any taint on his money he would never have offered a dollar to Syracuse university. The principal speaker of the evening was Chancellor James R. Day, who delivered an address “Syracuse University.” When a toast was proposed for “Chancellor Day and the man behind him,” there were also cheers for John D. Archibold who took occasion to make a Speech. Mr. Archbold said:
“There has been a slight reference to tainted money this evening. I wish to say that if I thought there was any taint on my money I would never have offered a dollar of it to Syracuse university; my conscience would not have allowed me. I could not ask God’s blessing on such a gift.
“I have earned my money by fifty years of good, hard, conscientious toil and honest intentions in the pursuit of business or I would have never given a dollar to further God’s work.”