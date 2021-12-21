Santa Claus will distribute 300 ½-pound bags of nuts Saturday afternoon on the Clarkston State bank corner. Paul Schurman, chairman of the treats committee, said yesterday. All Clarkston public school and pre-school youngsters are invited to see Santa on his pre-Christmas visit.
The 300 bags were filled last night at the Community Foods and Market by Thomas Jordon and Vincent Patrick. The Christmas treats Santa Claus are sponsored by the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce.
This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.