Salary raise increase for mayor rejected

Richard Schaefer Ill, left, and J.R. Van Tassel, both members of the Committee for Mayor Control, which wants to end the city manager system at Lewiston, spoke at Monday night’s meeting of the Lewiston City Council. (Tribune/Roy C. Woods)
The Lewiston City Council Monday night turned down an opportunity to create a $27,000 annual salary for a strong mayor even before it has been decided whether the city will have that type of government.
J.R. Van Tassel, a member of the Committee for Mayor Control, which is campaigning for an end to the city manager system, asked the council to approve an ordinance raising the mayor’s salary from the present $400.
Under state law, the council can raise its salaries only once every two years. It must be done 60 days before the next general election and cannot take effect until the new council is seated the following January. Earlier this year, the council increased the mayor’s salary to $400 from $250 effective next January and the salary of council members from $200 to $300.
When Mayor Richard J. Adams asked for council reaction to Van Tassel’s request, he was greeted with loud silence.
“I presume that means they don’t want to do it,” Adams told Van Tassel.
“I think it is in the best interests of the city to set up a strong mayor,” Van Tassell told the council. He said that if an ordinance is drawn immediately it could be read three times and enacted the day after the city manager election on Sept. 7 when the council meets to canvass the votes. This would also allow the city to set the new salary at least 60 days before the Nov. 8 general election, Van Tassel said.
“Why do you want to give the mayor a raise?” Adams asked Van Tassell.
“It’s a safety valve in the event that strong mayor is voted in,” Van Tassel replied. “A mayor would need a lucrative or fair salary.”
“What did the mayor draw before we had a city manager?” Adams asked.
“I’m sure he had a salary,” Van Tassel answered.
“I don’t think you are sure,” Adams said. “He just drew expenses. Why should he get a salary now? I’m just looking for a reason.”
“He should have the same salary as the city manager,” Van Tassel said. The city manager salary is $27,000 a year.
“This is campaigning,” Councilman A.F. Hansen said. “To equalize a mayor and manager is something I can’t understand. A strong mayor needs a strong salary, but he also needs a strong coordinator.
“It’s just not fair to put in a mayor who will work for $400 a month,” Van Tassel said.
“This is not germane,” Hansen said. “It’s putting the cart before the horse. I say no.”
“I’m sorry to hear that.” Van Tassel replied. “It will be too late after the election. I am disappointed you did not see fit to be prepared.”
Richard M. Schaefer III, husband of Marlene Schaefer, who is chairman of the Committee for Mayor Control, challenged the council on whether it invested any city money in a brochure promoting passage of the water revenue bond election Aug. 2.
Schaefer said the brochure, which was an insert in the Lewiston Morning Tribune, stated that the advertising was paid for by the city of Lewiston, which is against state law.
“No city money was expended,” City Manager Armand E. Werle told Schaefer.
“The bottom of the ad said it was paid for by the city,” Schaefer insisted. “An explanation is due.”
“I believed I answered the question,” Werle said.
“Are there receipts to be seen?” Schaefer asked.
“You are welcome,” Werle replied.
Although the brochure said that it was paid for by the city, council members were advised by City Attorney Michael C. Moore that it would be illegal to spend city money. Council members are now conducting a private subscription drive to pay the bill.
This story was published in the Aug. 16, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.