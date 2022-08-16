Salary raise increase for mayor rejected

Richard Schaefer Ill, left, and J.R. Van Tassel, both members of the Committee for Mayor Control, which wants to end the city manager system at Lewiston, spoke at Monday night’s meeting of the Lewiston City Council. (Tribune/Roy C. Woods)

The Lewiston City Council Monday night turned down an opportunity to create a $27,000 annual salary for a strong mayor even before it has been decided whether the city will have that type of government.

J.R. Van Tassel, a member of the Committee for Mayor Control, which is campaigning for an end to the city manager system, asked the council to approve an ordinance raising the mayor’s salary from the present $400.

