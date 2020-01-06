This story was published in the Jan. 6, 1920, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Paramount theater presents tomorrow what the management believes to be the most dramatic, soul-stirring drama set in the most lavish, colorful and artistic settings the screen has ever seen. This picture is “Sahara,” starring Louise Glaum. C. Gardner Sullivan, the most famous of all photoplay authors, wrote “Sahara,” which is a big Hodkinson picture presented by J. Parker Read, Jr., and supervised by Allan Dwan.
Louise Glaum plays the role of Mignon, the darling of Paris, on whom her American husband, portrayed by Matt Moore, has wasted his fortune. He takes over an engineering job on the Sahara desert and Mignon, against her wishes but lured by the promise of a visit to Cairo, accompanies him and dwells in a luxurious tent on the burning sands. But six months of the sand and the praying Arabs drive her to such an utterly depraved state of discontent that she leaves her husband and goes to Cairo with Baron Alexis (Edwin Stevens).
Years later she finds her husband, demented and a victim of drugs, and her child, begging in Cairo. He has sworn to kill the woman who wrecked his life. She, with every desire fulfilled except that of happiness, is moved to her first deed of real, loving sacrifice — the return of her husband’s mind though it means her death. She does all in her power to cure him, and the day comes when she is recognized. What then of the butterfly who found her soul? Of the man who suffered a living death for the love of an unfaithful wife? Of the child who missed a mother’s guiding hand when it was most needed? The climax will grip, surprise and please you.