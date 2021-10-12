Warriors and Braves are the nicknames Sacajawea Junior High school students voted to submit today to the Lewiston School Board.
The balloting Tuesday came in the wake of the board’s decision Monday to drop Savages as the school’s nickname. That ruling reversed the board’s June decision on the matter.
Two elections on the issue were held at Sacajawea but principal Roger Adams declined to reveal whether Warriors or Braves was the students’ first choice.
“It was very close,” Adams said. “The kids will accept it quite well. But it’s going to take some time. The kids are working at the problem trying to do what is best for the school without doing anything disrespectful to minorities.”
The students’ selection and board’s ruling should be announced by noon today, he added.
Purchase of new athletic uniforms this year with Savages sewn into the fabric will preclude the name change for at least four years. The trustees were not willing to buy new uniforms.
This story was published in the Oct. 10, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.