Four Russian scientists on an information exchange trip to the United States visited Dworshak Dam Tuesday to look at polymer impregnations on the concrete surfaces of a stilling basin there.
P.I. Kovalenko of Kiev, leader of the Russian delegation, said he and his associates learned much about the impregnation process that they can use in their research in the Soviet Union.
John Scanlon of Vicksburg, Miss., the U.S. team leader for the Polymer Concrete Scientific Exchange, and State Department interpreter Nicholas Berkoff accompanied the scientists on the tour of the dam.
Scanlon explained that polymer concrete is a form of concrete 10 times stronger than the conventional mix. The impregnation process involves heat and chemicals, and binds a thin layer of polymer concrete to a thick piece of conventional concrete. Impregnation is used to repair conventional surfaces with a thin layer of polymer concrete, he said.
When molecules of relatively low molecular weight combine to form larger molecules of identical structure, those self-repeating structures are called polymers.
Dworshak Dam is one of the few places in the world, other than in laboratories, where polymer concrete has been impregnated in large quantity.
Kovalenko told the Tribune Tuesday that scientists in his country have been using polymer concrete for 70 years. But the Russians are just now learning to impregnate it.
Until now, Russian polymer has been pre-cast, then placed on top of the damaged concrete where repairs were necessary. The impregnation process will make that unnecessary, he said.
Kovalenko said the technological need for polymer concrete must be weighed against its high cost when deciding whether to use it or conventional concrete. He speculated that impregnation could help drive the cost of using polymer concrete down.
The information exchange is aimed at avoiding duplication of research done in the United States and the Soviet Union, Scanlon said. The result will be a savings to taxpayers in both countries.
Other members of the Soviet delegation are J. M. Bajenov, dean of the construction technical faculty at the Moscow Institute of Civil Engineering; L. A. Igonin, chief of the Department of Scientific Research Hydroproject at Moscow and Sh. N. Machmundov, chief of group polymers at the Central Asian Scientific Research Institute of Irrigation at Tashkent. Kovalenko is director of the Ukranian Scientific Research Institute of Hydrolic Engineering and Land Reclamation at Kiev.
Scanlon is chief engineer of the Mechanics Division Concrete Laboratory at Vicksburg.
The Russians, who arrived at Lewiston late Monday, left Tuesday afternoon for a New York laboratory where they will complete their exchange of information with the United States scientists. They are scheduled to return to the United States for another tour in about a year.
A United States polymer team visited the Soviet Union in June and is scheduled to return in May, 1978.
This story was published in the Oct. 10, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.