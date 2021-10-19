This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
St. Petersburg has been cheered by the reports that General Kuropatkin has resumed the offensive, and by the news of the defeat of the Japanese command of General Yamada and the capture of Lone Trek Hill, which is represented to be the key to this position on the southwest fronts of the contending armies.
If the report proves authentic that this Russians have crossed to the south side of the Shakhe River, a later rise in the stream may have produced conditions seriously threatening the failure of General Kuropatkin’s plans, for it is believed that the advance force will be cut from the reserves, and their retreat rendered problematical. It is, however, questionable if the advance movement had proceeded to the point indicated. There is no immediate prospect of a cessation of the fighting that has been in progress for the last ten days, although there are signs that on both sides the supply of ammunition is falling short, and that the limit of endurance in the troops must have been nearly reached.