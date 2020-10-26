This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1946, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Installation of portable runway lights at Lewiston airport was completed Thursday, W. P. Hughes, city engineer, said yesterday.
The 70 lights border the airport runways, outlining them for night flights. It will enable night flights at Lewiston by Empire Air Lines and will likewise allow night training programs.
The lights were installed under the direction of Paul Marble. Seattle civic aeronautics administration official.
A beacon tower for the airport has already been contracted for, Hughes said. The tower, plus the weather station which should be installed within three weeks, will mean greater night activity at the airport.