This story was published in the Jan. 27, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington, Jan. 26. —(AP)— The wet and dry controversy on Capitol hill again is pointing toward President Hoover and his law enforcement commission; some house wets determining today to seek a showdown from the commission on proposals for 2.75 beer.
Representative Dyer, republican, Missouri, author of a 2.75 per cent beverage measure, called yesterday on Mr. Hoover to discuss this proposal and announced today he would invite members of the law enforcement commission before the house judiciary committee to express themselves on the modification issue.
Ranks High in State
The Missourian is ranking republican on the judiciary committee and therefore in a position to speak with some authority. He expressed confidence that the committee would take up his bill sometime this week. He was confident members of the commission would accept an invitation to appear before the committee. He was certain he would ask them, if they did their views on 3.75 beer.
Mr. Hoover and the treasury chiefs also face another prohibition showdown this week in filling the office of comptroller of customs for the port of New York. Over the protest of the Anti-Saloon league, the two senators from New Jersey, both republicans, have recommended the reappointment of Colonel Arthur F. Foran.
The Anti-Saloon league charges Foran with lax prohibition enforcement. Foran replied with a complaint that the opposition to him is “political and religious.” He is a Catholic. The New Jersey senators have demanded a report from the prohibition service of a mysterious raid on Foran’s country residence last week.
Meanwhile, the dry-dominated house and senate will go ahead this week with legislation urged by the president and the law enforcement commission for strengthening the dry laws.