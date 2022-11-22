Roy Huffman, Pioneer In Greater Utilization Of A Tree, Will Retire From PFI Nov. 30

Huffman

Roy Huffman, a pioneer in lumber’s unrelenting program to utilize timber to its fullest through diversification of products, will retire Nov. 30 as vice president of new products for Potlatch Forests, Inc.

Huffman has been with the company 33 years and had a hand in the 1931 PFI merger which created the world’s largest white pine mill at Lewiston. He figured in the purchase of all of the new company’s plant and woods equipment. His career in management of the new products division reflects the company’s growth to a coast-to-coast operation.

