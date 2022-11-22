Roy Huffman, Pioneer In Greater Utilization Of A Tree, Will Retire From PFI Nov. 30

Roy Huffman, a pioneer in lumber’s unrelenting program to utilize timber to its fullest through diversification of products, will retire Nov. 30 as vice president of new products for Potlatch Forests, Inc.
Huffman has been with the company 33 years and had a hand in the 1931 PFI merger which created the world’s largest white pine mill at Lewiston. He figured in the purchase of all of the new company’s plant and woods equipment. His career in management of the new products division reflects the company’s growth to a coast-to-coast operation.
Huffman, who was 65 this month, is active in civic affairs. He is a member of the City Planning Commission, treasurer of the Lewiston Baseball Club, Inc., and a member of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
He was born Nov. 12, 1893, at Portland, N.D., and lived in the Midwest until graduation in 1910 from high school at Sabula, Iowa. He worked on railroads until joining the Army during World War I. He served overseas in France for a year and celebrated his 25th birthday the day after the armistice was signed.
Following the war, Huffman returned to railroad employment but this time came west to Spokane, where he was traveling freight agent for the Spokane International Railway until 1925.
He became purchasing agent and traffic manager for Clearwater Timber Co. Nov. 15, 1925, Clearwater Timber and two other northern Idaho mills later merged as PFI.
“Up until the time the Clearwater plant was ready to start operating,” Huffman recalled yesterday, “there were few duties so far as traffic was concerned and purchasing took up my entire time.”
In 1931 Clearwater merged with the Edward Rutledge Timber Co. and Potlatch Lumber Co. under Philip Weyerhaeuser as general manager and the late C.L. Billings as assistant manager, Huffman headed the fuel department in addition to his work as purchaser and traffic manager. “It was learned quickly that we had a large surplus of hog fuel, sawdust and slab wood,” Huffman said. This led to the development of Pres-to-logs machines in 1932 and Huffman was placed in charge of the development of a market for the new fuel, made of compressed sawdust.
At the same time Huffman was manager of cedar pole production and coordinator of cedar pole stock for Clearwater, Potlatch Lumber and Humbird Co.
In 1933, when Wood Briquettes, Inc., was founded, Huffman took over that company and until 1943 devoted full time to the leasing of Pres-to-logs machines and the management of the fuel department of PFI, as well as the expansion of the Pres-to-logs market for the company and its licensees.
To date, Huffman said, some 127 Pres-to-logs machines and 21 stoker fuel producers are in operation in the world. Machines have been licensed coast-to-coast in the United States and sold outright to concerns in Japan, South Africa, Uruguay, Peru, Yugoslavia and Canada. The total U.S. production in 1957 was 4,549,796 tons of fuel.
Huffman recalled the early-day logging practices in which the woods operations did not become mechanized until about 1934, “when we got away from horselogging and sold the last horse.”
“The early day wanigans” used in the annual river log drives “were made of cedar and tied with branches. They didn’t have tractors to free the log jams then, it was all done by the river crew.”
Huffman in 1943 was named assistant general manager of PFI and directed the development of new products in addition to administering Woods Briquettes, Inc.
Prior to the construction of a veneer plant in 1948 Huffman spent “a great deal of time in 1946 and 1947 analyzing the potential market for sliced and rotary cut veneers to be made from our woods and which were not being made at that time.” The plant started operation in 1949.
As the veneer plant construction started, Huffman set to work with a pulp mill consultant to explore the advisability of a sulfate pulp manufacturing plant for the company. When the veneer plant began production, Huffman concentrated on developing a market for the new product.
“This effort was quite successful until the fall of 1951 and then came the collapse of the panel and flush door market,” Huffman said, “along with a general weakening of the plywood market. This forced the company into the plywood business. This was accomplished in midsummer of 1952.”
Since that time several new products have been developed and promoted in the plywood field including groove-ply knotty pine plywood, knotty cedar plywood and most recently loc-wall paneling.
In 1950 Huffman was placed in charge of chip procurement from outside mills to provide wood chips for the company’s first unit of the pulp and paper mill. From 1954 to 1956 he had the job of contracting and purchasing hog fuel from other mills to fire the pulp and paper mill boilers. This ended when the company turned to natural gas two years ago this month.
Directed Research
He has had the general direction of the research department which was created in 1954.
Huffman is presently general manager of the Washington, Idaho & Montana Railway, which ships logs and lumber between the Bovill and Potlatch areas.
Huffman is currently Idaho vice president for the Inland Empire Waterways Assn., has been a member of the planning commission since 1948, was a trustee of the Lewiston Elks Lodge for nine years and is a member of Phi Chi fraternity and the American Legion.
Huffman has no plans after his retirement next week.
Huffman and his wife, Mary, live at 3100 Country Club Dr. in a house they built seven years ago. They have two sons, Donald, with Weyerhaeuser Sales Co. at Los Angeles, and Perry, a drug salesman at Walla Walla.
This story was published in the Nov. 22, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.