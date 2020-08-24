With the revival last night of the traditional “chuckwagon” feed, Lewiston’s thirteenth roundup season got officially underway. This event with its hearty fare of beans, coffee, wieners and buns was an auspicious way to launch the final two weeks leading up to the annual Lewiston roundup, Sept. 5-7. It reflected the spirit in which roundups were conceived, good food and sport at the end of the day’s activities.
The “chuckwagon” set the scene for the roundup. What comes next in the line of support for the annual show is up to Lewiston citizens. The next step is an accelerated donning of roundup gear and the increased sprouting of beards, both of which go into getting the city in a festive mood. These two create the atmosphere so necessary to the success of a show the size of Lewiston’s.
There is little need to encourage participation of Lewiston resident’s in roundup activities. The response has been admirable since the inception of the show in 1935. Now that the Lewiston roundup has increased in stature until it ranks as one of the top shows in the west, the increased cooperation of residents is needed. A big investment is involved and it presents a yearly opportunity for the city to put its best foot forward. The 1947 version will be as others have been, a far cry from that humble affair which started Lewiston down the roundup trail in 1935.
It’s a big business, but, more than that, it is an opportunity for Lewiston to act as a host to the myriad friends it has on the outside. Each year they flock here by the thousands, eager to be entertained. It is the duty of residents to see that they receive this entertainment, for roundup spectators are those same individuals who keep Lewiston alive as a trading center during the remainder of the year. They are the farmers, the residents of small communities throughout the surrounding area whose shopping dollars keep Lewiston going. They deserve to be repaid for this support, and through the roundup, Lewiston makes its yearly response.
It appears that this will be a glorious roundup season. Summer is slowly on the wane and the air is beginning to have that crisp feeling which goes with early fall, that tang which so ably matches bunting, cowboy costumes and beards. Together they spell “roundup,” Lewiston’s yearly festival. —T.W.C.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1947, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.